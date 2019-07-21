Man arrested on motorcycle theft charge

The Aluva East police on Saturday arrested a person on the charge of a motorcycle theft.

The accused is Ratheesh, 37, of Bisonvalley in Idukki. He was charged with stealing the motorcycle from Aluva in May. He had been absconding since then.

The police picked him up after tracking his mobile phone tower location.

He confessed to have committed two thefts within the Kuruppumpady police station limits, they said. Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, Aluva East, said the accused had over 40 theft cases registered against him at Kothamangalam, Munnar, Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha and Rajakkad stations.

Migrants held

The Perumbavoor police arrested two migrants who were allegedly behind a spree of thefts in shops in Perumbavoor town and nearby areas. Azbahar Ali, 25, and Ajaharul, 20, of Assam were nabbed by a night patrol team. According to the police, the accused were caught while they were attempting to flee from the town.