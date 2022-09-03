Man arrested on job fraud charge

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 03, 2022 22:28 IST

The Central police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly cheated several job aspirants to the tune of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in the High Court.

The arrested is Jinesh of Guruvayur. The victims in their petitions had named other accused by the names Ebin Thomas, Priya, and Gayathri, and the police had registered three cases, including one at the Mattancherry station, against all the accused. However, it has since emerged that Jinesh had reportedly assumed all those identities by duping victims with a smart change of voice.

He allegedly promised the victims appointment as court assistants and kept collecting advance commission from them. All his victims were women.

Initially, he used to post on Facebook online job opportunities with work-from-home arrangement with a monthly pay of ₹10,000. He also allegedly charged a commission of ₹1,000 from those who fell for the fake job promises.

Jinesh used to keep constant contact with the victims and, on winning their trust, lured them with fake promise of jobs in the High Court. He then allegedly collected commission from them, claiming that many persons needed to be paid off to arrange for their appointments.

The accused went into hiding on learning that the police had registered a case against him. The police team reached Mangaluru and nabbed him after eight days of probe there.

