Kochi

Man arrested on job fraud charge

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 03, 2022 00:01 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 00:01 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in South Korea.

The arrested is Martin, 44, of Ayyampuzha. He is accused of having cheated two aspirants from Thannipuzha to the tune of around ₹14 lakh.

Money was credited to his account by the aspirants on the promise of arranging job visa in South Korea. He had made them believe that he was working in that country. Martin reportedly has similar cases registered against him at various police stations.

A team from the Perumbavoor police led by Inspector R. Ranjith and comprising Sub Inspector Berty Jose, Assistant Sub Inspector N.A. Sajeev, and civil police officers Abhilash, Jijumon, Jaijo Antony, and K.V. Shiju made the arrest.

