Man arrested on job fraud charge

KOCHI

The Nedumbassery police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of job fraud.

The arrested man was identified as Binuraj, 39, of Kottayam. He is accused of cheating job aspirants by feigning as an emigration official and promising them jobs. He was arrested on the petition of one Ajithkumar of Kottayam.

The accused allegedly collected ₹20,000 by promising him permanent job as a taxi driver at the Kochi airport. According to the police, he used to convince victims by putting them up in hotels near the airport. He would then leave on the pretext of bringing the airport official concerned, only to return with varied excuses for not bringing the official along.

A case was registered following a petition lodged with District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. He is suspected to have cheated many. He had reportedly worked as a driver at the airport for a while.

A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju, sub inspector P.P. Sunny, senior civil police officer Naveen Das, and civil police officer P.B. Kunjumon made the arrest.