The Ernakulam Town North police arrested a 39-year-old man on the charge of job fraud and for having cheated an Angamaly native to the tune of ₹1 lakh by promising a job in Malta. Saju, a resident of Vyttila, had allegedly cheated several other persons by offering them jobs abroad, according to investigating officials.
Man arrested on job fraud charge in Ernakulam
He had promised a job in Malta
