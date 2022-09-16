Kochi

Man arrested on job fraud charge in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam Town North police arrested a 39-year-old man on the charge of job fraud and for having cheated an Angamaly native to the tune of ₹1 lakh by promising a job in Malta. Saju, a resident of Vyttila, had allegedly cheated several other persons by offering them jobs abroad, according to investigating officials.


