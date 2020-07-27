Kochi

Man arrested on jewellery theft charge

A special team of the Kochi City police arrested a history-sheeter on the charge of stealing 1 kg of gold and ₹90,000 from a jewellery shop at Cheranallore, on Sunday.

Jose Lalu of Karingachira, Thripunithura, was arrested from his hideout at Kalamassery. The police also recovered the stolen goods that were kept at a location in Erattupetta. The accused had been planning to go underground after selling the jewellery. He used to move around in a car belonging to his relative, which he had taken without their knowledge.

He had served a jail term for burglary and was an accused in a murder case at Thripunithura.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 12:55:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-arrested-on-jewellery-theft-charge/article32199305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY