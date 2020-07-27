Man arrested on jewellery theft charge

A special team of the Kochi City police arrested a history-sheeter on the charge of stealing 1 kg of gold and ₹90,000 from a jewellery shop at Cheranallore, on Sunday.

Jose Lalu of Karingachira, Thripunithura, was arrested from his hideout at Kalamassery. The police also recovered the stolen goods that were kept at a location in Erattupetta. The accused had been planning to go underground after selling the jewellery. He used to move around in a car belonging to his relative, which he had taken without their knowledge.

He had served a jail term for burglary and was an accused in a murder case at Thripunithura.