Man arrested on fratricide charge

KOCHI

18 November 2021 22:37 IST

The Puthencruz police have arrested a man on the charge of murdering his younger brother.

The arrested man was identified as Sreekanth, 33, of Mattakuzhi in Puthencruz. The incident took place on October 16 at 8 p.m. and was in danger of going undetected.

The accused had taken his younger brother, Sreenath, to a private hospital in Kolencherry claiming that he had suddenly collapsed. He was declared brought dead. The accused had given a statement to that effect to the police as well.

Advertising

Advertising

However, a wound noticed by the police during the inquest turned out to be the turning point. Following this, the body was sent to the Kalamasserry Medical College for post mortem, which revealed that a rupture of the heart valve had caused the death.

The ensuing inquiry carried out by a special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik led to the arrest of the accused. Sreekanth allegedly stabbed his younger brother using a small pair of scissors after Sreenath was found assaulting their mother.

The accused then cleaned the bloodstains and changed the victim’s clothes before taking him to hospital in an ambulance. The wound was a small one that didn’t immediately attract attention.

The police recovered the scissors and the bloodstained clothes from the house of the accused.

A team led by DySP G. Ajayanath and comprising Inspector T. Dileesh, sub inspector Elias Paul, assistant sub inspectors Jinu P. Joseph and Manoj Kumar, senior civil police officers B. Chandrabose, Dinil Damodaran, and Gireesh made the arrest.