Kochi

Man arrested on extortion charge

The Puthencruz police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of extorting a gold chain from an old trader at Kolancherry.

The arrested man was identified as Manu, 33, of Palakkad. The incident occurred four months ago.

He had dropped in at the victim's shop in the guise of a customer. He then took him to the back of the shop and forcibly took his chain.

He was arrested from Thrissur by a special squad. He has several similar cases against him in various police stations, said the police.

A team led by Inspector T. Dileesh, sub inspector Elias Paul, assistant sub inspector Praveen Kumar, and senior civil police officers B. Chandrabose and Dinil made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.


