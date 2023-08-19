Man arrested on cheating charge

August 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police on Saturday arrested a man on charge of cheating a job aspirant’s father to the tune of ₹2.25 lakh by promising to get his son a job in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The arrested is Sathish Kumar, 64, of Neyyantinkara. He allegedly cheated a resident of Peechi in Thirssur and collected the money in two instalments at Kalady.

He went into hiding after that. He was nabbed from Odakkali. It has since emerged that he had five cases against him at various police stations for similar offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.