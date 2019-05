A middle-aged woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, at Netoor late on Saturday night.

The police arrested Antony, 48, residing near Holy Cross Church, Netoor, on the charge of murdering Vini, 42, using a blunt weapon. Family quarrel is suspected to be the reason behind the crime.

The police had earlier received complaints of domestic violence against Antony . The victim’s body was laid to rest at the Konthuruthy church on Sunday evening. The couple have two sons, aged 12 and 10 years.