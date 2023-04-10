Man arrested on charge of visa fraud suspected to be part of ‘hawala’ racket

April 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The man arrested in connection with a case registered by the Puthencruz police for visa fraud is suspected to be part of a Mangaluru-based ‘hawala’ racket.

The police had on Sunday arrested Anilkumar Natesan, 55, on charge of cheating a woman from Kolancherry to the tune of ₹6.20 lakh by promising her an Israeli visa. They said he had been absconding for a year since then and was nabbed from Varapuzha where he was living with a fake identity. He had returned in 2021 after allegedly living in Israel illegally for five years after his visa expired in 2016, they added.

The police said the modus operandi followed was one without any direct link to the visa fraud or the hawala racket, funded by the money earned through the fraud. He never accepted money in his account but made his victims transfer funds to the accounts of his accomplices who were also part of the racket and spread across the country, but predominantly in Mangaluru, according to the police.

“While still in Israel as an illegal immigrant, Anilkumar lured similar illegal immigrants from Kerala into paying him in Israeli currency since they could not afford to transfer money back home through official channels for fear of being detected and deported. While he retained the currency, he asked his accomplices back in India to deliver the money received through visa fraud to the families of illegal immigrants who had paid him in cash,” the police said.

“He is suspected to have been involved in this since 2017. He is the key accused in our case, while a woman from Kannur, his accomplice, and who was still in Israel, is the second accused. The other four accused had all received money in their accounts through the visa fraud and were spread across Udupi, Mangaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, and they all received hefty commissions from the key accused,” said T. Dileesh, Station House Officer, Puthencruz.

Anilkumar seems to have cheated numerous persons, around 25 at last count. On Monday alone, the Puthencruz police received three complaints of cheating by the key accused. While a victim from Thodupuzha complained of having lost ₹14 lakh, another from Mulanthuruthy lost ₹7 lakh, and a person from Andhra Pradesh complained of having lost ₹18 lakh.

“We suspect there would be even more victims of the fraud. Many victims were not even able to lodge complaints against the accused since they don’t have evidence to prove that he had collected money from them. Besides, most of them had no clue about his whereabouts since he had mostly reached out through social media calls,” said Mr. Dileesh.

The Puthencruz police are planning to seek his custody for further interrogation after which a team may visit other States as part of the probe and evidence collection.