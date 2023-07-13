ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of violating restrictions under KAAPA

July 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on the charge of violating restrictions under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested is Abins, 34, of Thrikkariyur. He was supposed to turn up at the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police at Perumbavoor on all Tuesdays for six months as per an order issued by Ernakulam Range DIG A. Srinivas based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

However, he violated the order and was subsequently arrested invoking relevant sections of KAAPA, which entail imprisonment up to three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 25 habitual offenders were required to appear before the DySPs or at police stations concerned once every week for up to six months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US