Man arrested on charge of violating restrictions under KAAPA

July 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on the charge of violating restrictions under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested is Abins, 34, of Thrikkariyur. He was supposed to turn up at the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police at Perumbavoor on all Tuesdays for six months as per an order issued by Ernakulam Range DIG A. Srinivas based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

However, he violated the order and was subsequently arrested invoking relevant sections of KAAPA, which entail imprisonment up to three years.

Around 25 habitual offenders were required to appear before the DySPs or at police stations concerned once every week for up to six months.