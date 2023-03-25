Man arrested on charge of violating order issued under KAAPA

March 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Kalady police on charge of violating the order exiling him for a year from the rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

KAAPA was invoked against Shyam Kumar, 33, of Kalady in February after he was accused of attempt to murder, assault, and illegal possession of arms in cases registered by the Kalady and Kuruppampady police. He was exiled on the basis of a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

He was arrested on the charge of entering the rural police limits in violation of the order. He has since been remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

The key accused in a case registered by the Aluva police for the alleged assault on a lawyer was arrested on Saturday. The lawyer was also reportedly robbed of his money, gold chain, and mobile phone.

The arrested is Ibrahim Niyas, 36, of Edayapuram. He has six cases against him at various police stations. Two persons had already been arrested in the case. The alleged incident took place on the night of February 16.

The lawyer who was waiting for an autorickshaw to go to the Aluva metro station was allegedly abducted by the accused. He was then reportedly taken to a deserted place, beaten up, and robbed. The police also seized the autorickshaw that was allegedly used to abduct him.

ADVERTISEMENT