ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of violating order issued under KAAPA

March 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

He was accused of attempt to murder, assault, and illegal possession of arms

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Kalady police on charge of violating the order exiling him for a year from the rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

KAAPA was invoked against Shyam Kumar, 33, of Kalady in February after he was accused of attempt to murder, assault, and illegal possession of arms in cases registered by the Kalady and Kuruppampady police. He was exiled on the basis of a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

He was arrested on the charge of entering the rural police limits in violation of the order. He has since been remanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

The key accused in a case registered by the Aluva police for the alleged assault on a lawyer was arrested on Saturday. The lawyer was also reportedly robbed of his money, gold chain, and mobile phone.

The arrested is Ibrahim Niyas, 36, of Edayapuram. He has six cases against him at various police stations. Two persons had already been arrested in the case. The alleged incident took place on the night of February 16.

The lawyer who was waiting for an autorickshaw to go to the Aluva metro station was allegedly abducted by the accused. He was then reportedly taken to a deserted place, beaten up, and robbed. The police also seized the autorickshaw that was allegedly used to abduct him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US