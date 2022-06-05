Man arrested on charge of violating bail conditions

The Chengamanad police on Saturday arrested a man on the charge of illegal fund collection in violation of his bail conditions.

The arrested was identified as Vinu Vikraman, 29, of Nedumbassery. He is accused of trespassing into a park selling construction materials with two other accomplices, threatening the workers and demanding money from the owner. They also allegedly threatened to kill the owner if he declined to pay the money or informed the police.

The arrested is a key accused in the murder of a man at Athani in 2019. He was granted bail on the condition not to enter the district limits and that he should not be involved in any criminal act.

According to the police, he was an accused in 21 cases and was arrested twice and exiled once under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act. He was nabbed from a hotel in Munambam.

Mobile phone theft

The Perumbavoor police arrested two persons on the charge of stealing mobile phones worth ₹2 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Najibul Bishwas, 29, and Sargan Islam, 32, of West Bengal. They allegedly stole the mobile phones from a shop in Maramppilly in the early hours of June 1. They were picked up when they were about to flee to West Bengal with the stolen items, the police said. Najibul Bishwas had been jailed in the past in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

Acid theft

The Puthencruz police have arrested a man accused of selling acid stolen from a tanker lorry.

The arrested was identified as Harris, 35, of Aluva. The incident took place last November. The acid was stolen from a consignment meant for a company. He had pilfered the acid and replaced it with water.

He used to steal the acid from the lorry on the roadside and sold it later, said the police. He had gone into hiding after the incident and was eventually picked up from Mamala.