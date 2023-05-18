Man arrested on charge of verbally abusing doctor at Ernakulam General Hospital

May 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Central police on charge of verbally abusing a doctor on duty at the casualty section of the Ernakulam General Hospital reportedly under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday midnight.

Anilkumar, 30, of Alappuzha was booked under Sections 3 (any act of violence committed against healthcare service persons or damage or loss to property in a healthcare service institution) and 4 (attempt to commit violence or persuade another to commit violence against hospitals and healthcare staff) of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

According to the police, Anilkumar, a casual worker, had gone to the casualty along with two other co-workers who had reportedly sustained injuries at a worksite. “All three were under the influence of alcohol. When the duty doctor asked the injured for details, Anilkumar turned violent and started verbally abusing the doctor,” said Central Police sources.

A case was registered on a complaint by Nisha Premnath, the doctor. Anilkumar reportedly continued to be violent even while being taken for the mandatory medical examination by the police and was sedated.