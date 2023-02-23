ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of stealing bathroom fittings from general hospital

February 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing premium pipes and other bathroom fittings worth lakhs of rupees from the newly built super-specialty block of the Ernakulam General Hospital.

According to the police, Sivakumar, 47, of Kottayam used to remove the fittings and then stuck in wooden pieces in their place to avoid water from leaking.

Initially, hospital employees mistook it as part of some ongoing repair work. However, they turned suspicious when it continued non-stop. Subsequently, they began monitoring and zeroed in on the person.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the ensuing interrogation, Sivakumar reportedly confessed to have stolen costly sanitary items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US