Man arrested on charge of stealing bathroom fittings from general hospital

February 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing premium pipes and other bathroom fittings worth lakhs of rupees from the newly built super-specialty block of the Ernakulam General Hospital.

According to the police, Sivakumar, 47, of Kottayam used to remove the fittings and then stuck in wooden pieces in their place to avoid water from leaking.

Initially, hospital employees mistook it as part of some ongoing repair work. However, they turned suspicious when it continued non-stop. Subsequently, they began monitoring and zeroed in on the person.

In the ensuing interrogation, Sivakumar reportedly confessed to have stolen costly sanitary items.

