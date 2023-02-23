HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of stealing bathroom fittings from general hospital

February 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing premium pipes and other bathroom fittings worth lakhs of rupees from the newly built super-specialty block of the Ernakulam General Hospital.

According to the police, Sivakumar, 47, of Kottayam used to remove the fittings and then stuck in wooden pieces in their place to avoid water from leaking.

Initially, hospital employees mistook it as part of some ongoing repair work. However, they turned suspicious when it continued non-stop. Subsequently, they began monitoring and zeroed in on the person.

In the ensuing interrogation, Sivakumar reportedly confessed to have stolen costly sanitary items.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.