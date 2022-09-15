Man arrested on charge of smuggling drugs through courier

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 15, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angamaly police on Thursday arrested a man in a case registered in connection with the smuggling of lakhs-worth narcotic drugs though courier.

Ajmal, 24, of Chengamanad is accused of smuggling in 200 grams of MDMA, 3.89 grams of hashish oil, and three LSD stamps. The MDMA was worth around ₹20 lakh. The consignment was dispatched from the address of Rahul in Mumbai.

The accused was cornered while he was returning after collecting the consignment at Angamaly. The drugs were concealed inside a Bluetooth speaker. The accused is among the list of habitual offenders at Chengamanad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special investigation squad of the Ernakulam Rural police had recently seized 200 grams of MDMA worth ₹20 lakh from near an Ayurveda medical shop along the Kottapady-Alangad road. Two persons who allegedly smuggled in the drugs from Bengaluru were arrested.

“We have taken strict action against the rising scourge of drugs. Investigation is being expanded to multiple levels, and checks have been intensified,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A team led by Angamaly Station House Officer P.M. Baiju, Sub Inspectors Eldho Paul and Martin John, Assistant Sub Inspectors Regimon and Suresh Kumar, and senior civil police officers Ajith Kumar, Mahesh, and Ajith made the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app