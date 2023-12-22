Man arrested on charge of sharing sensitive information about a vessel being built for Navy by CSL in Kochi

December 22, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - KOCHI

A contract worker at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) was arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police on charge of capturing images and videos including that of the strategic parts of a vessel being built for the Indian Navy on his mobile phone and sharing it with a social media account.

The arrested was identified as Sreenish Pookkodan, 30, of Malappuram. He was reportedly being engaged as an electronic mechanic staff on contract. He was also alleged to have taken images of the movement of defence vessels and details of their maintenance and location, movement of VVIPs, etc. He was accused of having shared it with a social media account, which, it is learnt, went by the name Angel Payal between March and December 19.

The incident was unearthed reportedly in a probe conducted by the Intelligence Bureau and the internal investigation wing of CSL. Subsequently, a report was handed over to the police. The security officer of CSL lodged a complaint with the police stating that official secrets had been exchanged in a way that threatened national security. He was then detained by the CSL investigation wing and handed over to the Town South police.

The accused was reportedly approached over Facebook. According to the police, he reportedly spoke to a person with a woman’s voice and who introduced herself as Angel in Hindi. He was remanded in judicial custody.

