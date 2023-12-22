GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of sharing sensitive information about a vessel being built for Navy by CSL in Kochi

December 22, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A contract worker at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) was arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police on charge of capturing images and videos including that of the strategic parts of a vessel being built for the Indian Navy on his mobile phone and sharing it with a social media account.

The arrested was identified as Sreenish Pookkodan, 30, of Malappuram. He was reportedly being engaged as an electronic mechanic staff on contract. He was also alleged to have taken images of the movement of defence vessels and details of their maintenance and location, movement of VVIPs, etc. He was accused of having shared it with a social media account, which, it is learnt, went by the name Angel Payal between March and December 19.

The incident was unearthed reportedly in a probe conducted by the Intelligence Bureau and the internal investigation wing of CSL. Subsequently, a report was handed over to the police. The security officer of CSL lodged a complaint with the police stating that official secrets had been exchanged in a way that threatened national security. He was then detained by the CSL investigation wing and handed over to the Town South police.

The accused was reportedly approached over Facebook. According to the police, he reportedly spoke to a person with a woman’s voice and who introduced herself as Angel in Hindi. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

crime / national security / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.