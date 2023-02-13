ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of sexually abusing minor in Kochi

February 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mulavukad police arrested a 30-year-old man on charge of sexually abusing a minor girl studying in Class 10. The arrested is Rahul of North Paravur.

The police had registered a case after the parents of the girl petitioned that their daughter who had gone to sleep was missing on Saturday night. While the police were searching for the missing girl across the city, her parents informed them that the girl had returned in the early hours.

On appearing at the police station on Sunday morning, the girl claimed that she had gone out with her friend Rahul. She also told the police that she had met him over Instagram.

During the probe, the police found that the girl was sexually abused by Rahul. He was nabbed from his relative’s house where he was hiding on Sunday night.

It emerged that he had convinced the girl that he was 20 years old and hidden from her that he was married and had a child. It was also found that he had cases for assault and dealing in drugs at Munambam and North Paravur police stations. Rahul was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Inspector Manjith Lal and Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar made the arrest.

