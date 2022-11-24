Man arrested on charge of sexually abusing girl in Kochi

November 24, 2022 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The accused allegedly went back on his promise to marry the girl after she got pregnant

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Thursday arrested a man on charge of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her.

Arshal, 20, of Thykoodam allegedly went back on his promise to marry her after she got pregnant, the police said. The accused had befriended the girl, who was working at a supermarket, and allegedly sexually assaulted her with a promise to marry her, they added.

Assault on youth

The South police arrested three persons who allegedly assaulted a youth and stole his bike. Akhil Anilkumar, 26, Suneer Sudheer, 23, and Akhil Babu, 25, all residents of Ernakulam, allegedly assaulted the youth as he reportedly failed to deliver ganja after taking money from them. The youth was waylaid as he came to an ATM kiosk and was taken to Kadavanthra on Wednesday. The accused allegedly beat him up and fled with his scooter and ATM card. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

