Kochi

Man arrested on charge of robbery

The Binanipuram police have taken one person into custody on the charge of robbing an elderly woman of 12 sovereigns of gold in Panayikulam.

The report said that the woman, who lived alone, was tied up and the gold was stolen. The arrested person has been identified as Afsal, 37, hailing from Chandiroor in Alappuzha district.

Munsheer, another person involved in the heist, was arrested earlier. The duo is reported to have stolen gold and a costly mobile phone from the elderly woman. The investigation on the incident was launched under K. Karthik, District Rural Police Chief.


