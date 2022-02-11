Man arrested on charge of patricide

The Hill Palace police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of patricide.

Amal aka Alwin, 27, of North Irumbanam was accused of beating his 61-year-old father Karunakaran to death using an iron rod on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the father-son duo was engaged in a drunken brawl leading to the murder. The accused reportedly left his father in a collapsed state. His wife reportedly came to know about the death around 3 a.m. and alerted their elder son.

Later, Amal was nabbed, and he reportedly confessed to the crime. The accused will be produced before the magistrate on Friday after evidence collection.

A team led by Inspector K.G. Aneesh made the arrest.

POCSO case

The Chengamanad police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He allegedly attempted to record the visuals of a minor girl while she was bathing, using a mobile phone on February 4. The girl, however, noticed the flash of his camera and raised an alarm.

Though he fled from the scene, the police tracked him down. A team including Inspector S.M. Pradeep Kumar and Sub Inspectors P.J. Kuriakose and P.B. Shaji made the arrest.

Assault

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the alleged assault on siblings at Mattupuram in Alangad last month. The arrested is Suneer, 35, of Manjali. The victims had sustained serious injuries in the attack. The police have issued a lookout notice for the main accused in the case.