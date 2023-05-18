HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of misbehaving with woman on moving bus

May 18, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumbassery police on Tuesday arrested a man on charge of misbehaving with a woman by allegedly flashing on a moving bus.

The arrested is Savad Shah, 28, of Kozhikode. The incident took place on Tuesday on a KSRTC bus which was coming from Thrissur to Ernakulam. However, the incident came to public attention only after a video went viral on social media.

The petitioner, identified as Nandita Sankara, also took to Instagram narrating the incident. The conductor could be heard asking her whether she had a complaint to which she responded in the affirmative.

When the bus stopped at Athani for the conductor to alert a traffic police officer, Savad shoved him and took to his heels. He was, however, chased down by the conductor and the driver and handed over to the Nedumbassery police.

The police have since booked Savad under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was produced in court and remanded.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.