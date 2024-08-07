ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of human trafficking in Kochi

Published - August 07, 2024 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoppumpady police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Palluruthy following a complaint by job seekers who reportedly fell prey to a human trafficking racket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Ashraf, acting as an agent, took job aspirants to Bangkok using visa-on-arrival facility, and from there, they were sent to Laos to work at a Chinese company, Ying Long.

They were promised better wages for engaging in money trading business that turned out to be scams involving other people, including Indians, said a release from the police.

Job aspirants from India were allegedly lured into the racket using false Facebook identities reportedly created by the company using human trafficking victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ashraf was arrested on a complaint by the victims. He has been remanded in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US