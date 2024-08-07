GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested on charge of human trafficking in Kochi

Published - August 07, 2024 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoppumpady police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Palluruthy following a complaint by job seekers who reportedly fell prey to a human trafficking racket.

The police said Ashraf, acting as an agent, took job aspirants to Bangkok using visa-on-arrival facility, and from there, they were sent to Laos to work at a Chinese company, Ying Long.

They were promised better wages for engaging in money trading business that turned out to be scams involving other people, including Indians, said a release from the police.

Job aspirants from India were allegedly lured into the racket using false Facebook identities reportedly created by the company using human trafficking victims.

Ashraf was arrested on a complaint by the victims. He has been remanded in custody.

