Man arrested on charge of duping people in the garb of IT official

The Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested a person on the charge of cheating people in the garb of an Income Tax Officer.

The arrested is Ashish Ramesh Bissa, 32, of Dhamangaon in Amaravathy district of Maharashtra. According to the police, he used to ring up industrial and trading personalities in the guise of Income Tax Additional Commissioner.

His modus operandi was to threaten victims by claiming that he had documents proving tax evasion by their organisations and demand ransom to avoid raids. Those willing to comply with his demands were asked to transfer cash through cash deposit machines.

The accused would tell his victims that on payment of an advance amount, copies of incriminating documents would be mailed, and that the originals would be handed over on full payment of the money demanded. The accused was arrested on a petition filed by a Perumbavoor-based industrialist who was allegedly cheated.

The police said Bissa had multiple bank accounts and used the mobile number secured on the strength of a fake address to threaten victims. He used to demand lakhs of rupees to avoid raids. That victims declined to complain for fear of humiliation helped him prolong his fraud.

The accused was picked up following a probe in Maharashtra. He claimed to be sick and got admitted to a hospital at Nagpur following his arrest. He was taken to Bengaluru by ambulance with court permission and flown down to the State from there.

A team led by Perumbavoor Station House Officer K. Sumesh and comprising sub inspectors Laisad Muhammed and K.P. Eldhose, assistant sub inspector Induchoodan, senior civil police officer Suresh and civil police officer Sharnaz made the arrest.