Man arrested on charge of duping job aspirants in Ernakulam

The Central police in Kochi on Thursday arrested a man, an alleged repeated offender, on the charge of cheating job aspirants in the guise of overseas recruitment.

The arrested is Riju Abraham, 35, of Pindimana near Kothamangalam.

The petitioner, on the advice of a friend, had allegedly transferred ₹1 lakh to the accused in March last year for a job in Canada. The petitioner was promised the trip within three months.

However, when the visa was not forthcoming, the petitioner sought a refund. The accused allegedly kept abdicating, following which the petitioner lodged a complaint with the Central police.

In the ensuing probe, it was revealed that the accused had no authorisation from the Protector of Emigrant for Overseas Recruitment. Further, it emerged that he had similar cases registered against him at Chalisserry, Agali and Central stations during 2018-19.

Getting wind of the probe, the accused absconded from the flat near the High Court in Kochi where he was staying. A special investigation squad eventually nabbed him from Tatapuram on a tip-off that he was back in Ernakulam. The petitioner was then summoned to the Central station to identify him, following which the arrest was recorded.

The squad constituted by Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner K. Laljy and led by Central Station House Officer S. Vijaysankar and comprising Sub Inspector Premkumar Gopi, Assistant Sub Inspectors Santhosh and Francis and senior civil police officers Aneesh, Ignatius, Isahak, Ranjith, and Godwin made the arrest.