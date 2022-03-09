Man arrested on charge of drowning infant

A baby girl just four months short of two years was drowned in a bucket of water allegedly by her grandmother’s friend at a lodge at Kaloor here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Town North police arrested the accused, identified as Benoy John Decruz, 28, of Palluruthy. The 50-year-old grandmother was reportedly not in the lodge room when the toddler was allegedly drowned by the accused. The five-year-old elder child was also in the room.

According to the police, the accused alerted the grandmother around 2 a.m. that the toddler had choked on milk fed from a bottle and was lying unconscious. On her return, the woman rushed the baby to a nearby hospital. The North police initially registered a case of unnatural death after being alerted by the hospital. However, the post-mortem report attributed the death to drowning.

“The accused and the woman were reportedly in a relation, and he wanted to leave her. The woman did not take kindly to it. She used to go to his workplace and home with the toddler,” North police sources said.

Though the woman, the mother of the toddler’s father, was interrogated, the police have not yet arraigned her as an accused on the grounds that she seemed unaware of the alleged murder. However, the police said it did not mean giving her a clean chit, and that a detailed probe was on into the incident.

The toddler’s mother is abroad, and the baby was in the care of her father. Incidentally, the custody of the children had come up before the Child Welfare Committee after the parents traded charges of them being not safe in their care. “We had asked the district child protection unit to look into the matter. When contacted, the mother was not happy about the children being moved into a child care home and would rather let them stay with their father till she returned home this month,” said Bitty Joseph, Chairperson, CWC, Ernakulam.