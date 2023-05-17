Man arrested on charge of disrupting work at health centre

May 17, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A 54-year-old resident of Pattimattom near Perumbavoor was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly created a ruckus at the Community Health Centre at Vengola.

According to the Perumbavoor police, he attempted to disrupt work at the centre after the duty doctor asked him to wear a safety mask. He questioned the doctor and allegedly threatened the duty officer.

Based on a complaint filed by the medical officer, a case was registered against him under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.