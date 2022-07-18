Man arrested on charge of cheating

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested a person on charge of swindling lakhs in the guise of investments in cryptocurrencies.

The arrested was identified as Vinod, 53, of Muvattupuzha. He allegedly lured victims with the promise of doubling their investments in digital currencies within months. He had reportedly introduced himself as the first Indian promoter-cum-chairman of a U.K.-based company.

Residents of Allapra and Iringol reportedly deposited lakhs into the bank account of the accused. When returns were not forthcoming as promised, they petitioned the police.

The accused has allegedly confessed to having collected investments by organising business meets in various places. He has similar cases against him at Pala, Ettumanoor, and Kottappady police stations.

A team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar made the arrest.