ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of cheating job aspirants

February 22, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Town South police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs abroad.

Sebastian, 55, from Kottayam ran a travel agency at Kadavanthra and promised aspirants job visas to countries such as the Czech Republic and Poland.

However, he neither arranged visas nor returned the money he had collected. In the ensuing probe, it emerged that his firm did not have the licence to arrange job visas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Theft

A man was arrested by the Kadavanthra police on Wednesday on the charge of theft. Manikuttan, 35, from Kollam was accused of stealing a motorcycle from under the flyover near the KSRTC bus stand.

In another case, the Muvattupuzha police arrested a man for stealing batteries of parked vehicles at night. Mohan, 22, of Airapuram was a suspect in the case in which 20 batteries were stolen from a used lorry yard.

He used to roam around on MC Road at night on his motorcycle and pulled off thefts, the police said. The stolen batteries were recovered from a scrap store at Kolancherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US