Man arrested on charge of cheating job aspirants

February 22, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Town South police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs abroad.

Sebastian, 55, from Kottayam ran a travel agency at Kadavanthra and promised aspirants job visas to countries such as the Czech Republic and Poland.

However, he neither arranged visas nor returned the money he had collected. In the ensuing probe, it emerged that his firm did not have the licence to arrange job visas.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Kadavanthra police on Wednesday on the charge of theft. Manikuttan, 35, from Kollam was accused of stealing a motorcycle from under the flyover near the KSRTC bus stand.

In another case, the Muvattupuzha police arrested a man for stealing batteries of parked vehicles at night. Mohan, 22, of Airapuram was a suspect in the case in which 20 batteries were stolen from a used lorry yard.

He used to roam around on MC Road at night on his motorcycle and pulled off thefts, the police said. The stolen batteries were recovered from a scrap store at Kolancherry.

