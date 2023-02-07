ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of cheating in the name of sugar trade

February 07, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police have arrested a man on charge of cheating people of lakhs of rupees after promising to supply sugar.

The arrested is Jithendra Rajaram Kamble, 41, from Maharashtra. According to the police, the Kochi-based petitioners had transferred ₹9 lakh to the account of Jithendra for sugar trade. Initially, when a lorry was despatched for transporting sugar, it was sent back claiming that the order had been cancelled.

Jithendra allegedly adopted delaying tactics several times thereafter. Following this, the petitioners demanded the money back. But he declined.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When the petitioners verified Jithendra’s credentials, it emerged that his company had no trading rights. It was then a petition was lodged with the police.

A team led by Central Inspector S. Vijaysankar and comprising Sub Inspector Anoop Chacko, Principal Sub Inspector Akhil K.P., Sub Inspector Raveendran, and senior civil police officers Sajith and Sajimon arrested the accused when he reached the city. He was produced in court and remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US