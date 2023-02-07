Man arrested on charge of cheating in the name of sugar trade

February 07, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have arrested a man on charge of cheating people of lakhs of rupees after promising to supply sugar.

The arrested is Jithendra Rajaram Kamble, 41, from Maharashtra. According to the police, the Kochi-based petitioners had transferred ₹9 lakh to the account of Jithendra for sugar trade. Initially, when a lorry was despatched for transporting sugar, it was sent back claiming that the order had been cancelled.

Jithendra allegedly adopted delaying tactics several times thereafter. Following this, the petitioners demanded the money back. But he declined.

When the petitioners verified Jithendra’s credentials, it emerged that his company had no trading rights. It was then a petition was lodged with the police.

A team led by Central Inspector S. Vijaysankar and comprising Sub Inspector Anoop Chacko, Principal Sub Inspector Akhil K.P., Sub Inspector Raveendran, and senior civil police officers Sajith and Sajimon arrested the accused when he reached the city. He was produced in court and remanded.