Man arrested on charge of cheating financial firm by pawning fake gold

February 01, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Kunnathunadu police on charge of cheating by pawning fake gold.

The arrested was identified as Aby Jose, 26, of Avoli in Muvattupuzha. He had pawned fake gold bangle for ₹40,000 in a private financial institution.

The accused allegedly confessed to have committed similar fraud in another financial firm at Kolancherry. He was also an accused in an Abkari case in Muvattupuzha, fake currency case in Ernakulam Town North and a theft case in Kalloorkkad.

