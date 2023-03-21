Man arrested on charge of cheating by promising appointment as AMVI

March 21, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

A job aspirant was allegedly cheated of ₹5.75 lakh by promising appointment as an assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI).

The Infopark police, who registered a case on a complaint by the aspirant, arrested a man in this connection. The arrested is Gopakumaran Thampi of Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram. The police had already arrested two other accused — Suresh Kumar and Deepak.

The case was that the aspirant had cleared the test held by the Kerala Public Service Commission in 2015 for recruitment of assistant motor vehicle inspectors. However, he was disqualified in the ensuing medical test.

Following this, according to the police, the accused promised the aspirant to secure appointment as an assistant motor vehicle inspector and collected ₹5.75 lakh from him in several lots.

Realising that he had been taken for a ride, the job aspirant lodged a police petition. A team led by inspector Vipin Das, senior civil police officer Muraleedharan, and civil police officer Siji Ram made the arrest.

Abduction

The South police arrested a man on charge of abducting a migrant worker and demanding a ransom of either ₹2 lakh or 40 kg of ganja for his release.

The arrested is Heeralal, 36, of Kottayam. He had surrendered before the court following which his arrest was recorded. He was the second accused in the case, while the other three accused had already been arrested.

The gang is accused of abducting an Odisha native working at a bar at Thevara. They had allegedly assaulted the victim in the car in which he was abducted and later in a house in Kottayam where he was reportedly locked up before they demanded a ransom.

The South police had a tough time tracing Heeralal since he had been exiled from Kottayam under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act. The police have secured his custody and is now being interrogated by a team led by inspector M.S. Faisal.

