Man arrested on charge of brutally assaulting wife

January 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Mattancherry police on the charge of brutally assaulting and injuring his wife.

Shahul Hameed, 52, of Panayappally was arrested on a petition by his wife.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on Sunday evening.

The accused allegedly beat her up leaving her with a fracture to her nose and cheek. She took treatment from the hospital after which she lodged a petition with the police.

According to the petitioner, the accused assaulted her alleging that she had hidden the key of the almirah. The petition stated that she had been mentally and physically abused by the accused for years.

The accused has cases, including for pickpocketing, registered against him in various police stations in Kochi city and other stations in the State.

Attempt to murder

The Ernakulam Town police arrested a man on the charge of murder attempt amid a church fest at Vaduthala.

The arrested is Nijoy, 39, of Vaduthala. The incident took place on Sunday around 11.45 a.m. A dispute ensued between the accused and the victim, a resident of Vaduthala, near the stage of a mega show at the church. Following this, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim.