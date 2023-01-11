Man arrested on charge of blackmailing hotel owners

January 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Central police on the charge of forcibly collecting money by threatening hotels owners over phone.

The arrested was identified by Basil Varkey, 31, of Wayanad. The accused is an interior designer. According to the police, he used to keep track of contemporary affairs and had noticed the recent spurt in media reports about the quality of food being served by hotels.

He allegedly Googled the number of hotels and contacted their owners. Claiming to be an advocate, he used to say that his child had fallen sick after taking food taken on parcel from their hotels. In view of the current situation, many fell for it and instead of complaining to the police, they settled by giving him small sums.

In the latest incident, the accused called a hotel in the city and complained that his child was in hospital after consuming a rubber band in the chicken biriyani bought from there. He demanded ₹10,000 to not to take legal recourse.

Being an office-bearer of the hotel owners’ association, the owner alerted the police straight away. In the ensuing probe, it emerged that the accused was in Bengaluru at the time he claimed to have bought the parcel. It was also revealed that he had cheated many hotel owners using the same ploy in Palakkad, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts as well.

Subsequently, he was nabbed from Wayanad. A team led by inspector S. Vijayasankar, principal sub inspector K.P.Akhil, assistant sub inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officers Ignatius, Vinod Shihab, and Aneesh made the arrest.

