Man arrested on charge of bike theft in Aluva
The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of motorcycle theft.
Aslam Jamal, 30, of Kadungalloor had allegedly stolen the motorcycle parked in front of a house on Aluva Palace Road.
He was nabbed by a special squad after he was found riding the motorcycle without the number plate, which he had removed. He is an accused in several cases, including drug peddling, the police said.
A team led by Aluva East Inspector P.S. Rajesh, Sub Inspector K.A. Tomy, and Civil Police Officers N.A. Muhammed Ameer and Mahin Shah made the arrest.
