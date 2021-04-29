Kochi

Man arrested on charge of bike theft in Aluva

Kochi 29 April 2021
Updated: 29 April 2021 20:12 IST

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of motorcycle theft.

Aslam Jamal, 30, of Kadungalloor had allegedly stolen the motorcycle parked in front of a house on Aluva Palace Road.

He was nabbed by a special squad after he was found riding the motorcycle without the number plate, which he had removed. He is an accused in several cases, including drug peddling, the police said.

A team led by Aluva East Inspector P.S. Rajesh, Sub Inspector K.A. Tomy, and Civil Police Officers N.A. Muhammed Ameer and Mahin Shah made the arrest.

