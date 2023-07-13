Man arrested on charge of bigamy and cheating

July 13, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who married twice in less than a year by projecting fake credentials and without either of the spouses being aware of the other was arrested by the Mulavukad police here on Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Vaisakh K., of Thrissur. He was arrested on a complaint lodged by an Ernakulam-based woman whom he married by hiding the fact that he was already wedded to another woman in Bihar. His parents and elder brother have also been arraigned as accused since they were aware of his first marriage when he married again, the police said.

Incidentally, he also remains charged by the Patna police on a complaint lodged by his first wife accusing him of marrying another woman while still being married to her. A copy of the First Information Report registered by the Patna police had been received by the Mulavukad police who suspect the accused to be a serial offender who may be involved in more such cases.

The accused, who is a B.Tech dropout, had joined a civil service coaching class in Bengaluru where he met his first wife from Bihar. “He took advantage of his good looks and ability to sweet talk to impress the victim. She was made to believe that he held an important position in a private company. He married her in the presence of her relatives in Bihar in a grand function on February 9 last year,” said Mulavukad Inspector P.S. Manjith Lal.

The accused slipped away after six months only to return to Kerala where he got married on February 3 this year after advertising in a matrimonial portal claiming to have an annual salary of ₹20 lakh, and that he was pursuing B.Tech online at IIT Madras.

The woman’s relatives turned suspicious following his demands for money and jewellery. Asking around, they realised that he was unemployed and was a B.Tech dropout.

The Patna police have charged the accused under relevant Sections of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and IPC Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

The Mulavukad police have invoked IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), and 494 (marries for the second time during the lifetime of the first wife or husband without getting a divorce).

He was produced in court and remanded.

