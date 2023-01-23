ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of bid to molest minor girl

January 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthencruz police arrested a man on the charge of attempting to sexually abuse a minor girl on the pretext of performing a ‘pooja’ as part of sorcery.

The arrested is Ameer, 38, of South Maradi. The pooja was held claiming that it would help remove her misfortunes. The girl in tears fled when Ameer allegedly attempted to sexually abuse her.

Soon, a petition was lodged following which Ameer was nabbed from Vazhakkulam. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A class nine dropout, the accused used to work as a cook at a roadside eatery. Though he opened a similar eatery on his own later, it was closed down shortly after it was found unfeasible. Since then, he turned to astrology and black magic. He had been running an astrology centre at Kadamattom for the past four years. The centre was once shut down by the police. As per preliminary investigations, he had duped many.

A team led by Inspector T. Dileesh, Sub Inspectors K. Sajeev and C.O. Sajeev, assistant sub inspectors Manoj Kumar, Muraleedharan, and Jisha Madhavan, and senior civil police officers B. Chandrabose, Dinil, and Damodaran made the arrest.

