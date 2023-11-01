HamberMenu
Man arrested on charge of bid to kill daughter for not ending inter-faith friendship in Aluva

November 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva West police on Wednesday arrested a 43-year-old native of Mariyapady, Aluva, on the charge of attempting to kill his 14-year-old daughter for not ending her friendship with a boy from another faith.

The condition of the girl, who has been admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit at a private hospital near Cheranelloor, remains critical, according to the hospital authorities. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on October 29.

She was allegedly forced to consume pesticide by her father, who acted in a rage alleging that she did not end her friendship with the boy despite repeated warnings. She also sustained injuries in her legs and hands after he reportedly attacked her using an iron rod.

The police said the man wanted his daughter to end her friendship with the boy as he belonged to another faith. He had asked her not to contact him over mobile and forcibly took it from her. She used another phone to reach out to him. In a fit of rage after coming to know about it, he allegedly attacked her using an iron rod and forced her to consume pesticide.

