Man arrested on charge of attempted murder

October 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested on charge of attempt to murder an 18-year-old in Muvattupuzha on Thursday.

The arrested is Akash, 43, of Odisha. The victim was identified as Sabir Ahammed of Assam. The accused allegedly attempted to kill him by stabbing him on the neck with a knife.

Both were workers at a restaurant in Vazhakkala. The accused had earlier allegedly thrashed the security guard at the restaurant, and Sabir had informed the restaurant owner about the incident. The grudge over it led to the assault on the victim, the police said.

Preventive detention

A man was taken into preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) on Thursday.

The detainee is Adarsh alias Kunjan, 25, of Kuzhippilly. The action was taken under the Operation Dark Hunt Campaign of the Ernakulam Rural police based on a report filed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

The accused has cases against him in Munambam and Njarakkal police station limits for offences including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful assembly. Earlier, he was barred from entering the rural police limits for a year in 2021.

KAAPA was invoked again after he was arraigned as an accused in a case registered by the Munambam police for attempted murder on July 17.

So far, 90 habitual offenders have been arrested and 69 exiled under Operation Dark Hunt.