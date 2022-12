December 17, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kadavanthra police arrested a man on charge of attempting to rape a woman who was his friend.

The arrested is Grithik, 28, of Vypeen. The incident took place on December 11. According to the police, he had taken his friend to a flat in Kadavanthra, disrobed and filmed her. He then allegedly threatened to publish the video unless she agreed to marry him. He was produced in court and remanded.