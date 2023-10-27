Man arrested on charge of attempt to murder

October 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aluva police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of attempt to murder.

Bineesh, 26, of Alangad was accused of stabbing Arun of Erumathala. A dispute over overtaking vehicles while Bineesh was driving a cargo to a godown in Ashokapuram led to the incident on Thursday.

Arun intervened on seeing Bineesh engaged in an argument with two-wheeler riders. The accused reportedly did not like it and allegedly stabbed Arun. The seriously injured victim was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital.

