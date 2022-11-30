Man arrested on charge of attempt to murder son during altercation

November 30, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Thrikkakara police on Tuesday night on the charge of attempting to stab his son to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Rajeevan, 55, of Vazhakkala. He had allegedly stabbed his son in the abdomen and hand following a disagreement.

The victim remains in ventilator at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, with serious injuries to his kidneys, liver, and intestine. The police had rushed him to the hospital in an ambulance.

Cheques stolen

A case has been registered by the Kadavanthra police after two persons were found to have broken into a cheque drop box in the ATM kiosk of ICICI Bank’s Vyttila branch on November 27.

They had allegedly stolen 17 cheques and presented three of them with changes in as many banks in Palarivattom, Thrikkakara, and Kakkanad in an attempt to illegally withdraw money.

Online fraud

A youngster serving as a delivery boy of an e-commerce portal was arrested by the Palluruthy police on the charge of fraud.

The arrested is Ebin Benny, 27, of Edakochi. According to the police, exploiting his job profile, he placed orders for costly valuables like premium mobile phones and watches on the e-commerce portal with fake addresses. He then cancelled the orders and sold the products in his possession as a delivery boy. A team led by Palluruthy Inspector Sunil Thomas made the arrest.

Attempted theft

The Central police arrested a man on the charge of attempt to theft by breaking into a car. The arrested is Biju, 38, of Kollam. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday. An attempt was reportedly made to break into a taxi parked near the Girl’s High School when the driver was away having tea.

Banned tobacco

The South police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of selling banned tobacco products. Seyd, 46, of Kannur was nabbed with 120 packets of banned tobacco products from a store he runs near the Atlantis railway gate on a tip-off received by police. He was picked up on similar charges last week as well.

ADVERTISEMENT