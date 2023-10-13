ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of attacking woman, children near Kalady

October 13, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Kalady police after he allegedly barged into a house and attacked a woman and her two children at Thattanpady in Kanjoor near Kalady on Friday around 6 p.m.

The arrested is Jewel, a migrant worker from West Bengal. Lijy, 40, and her daughter aged 12 and son aged 7 were injured in the attack, the reason for which is being investigated. They were sitting inside their house when Jewel allegedly barged in and attacked them. There were two other minors in the house.

Neighbours and relatives who rushed in on hearing the commotion overpowered Jewel and handed him over to the police. The injured were admitted to a private hospital.

