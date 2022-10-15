Man arrested on charge of assaulting priest

The Edathala police on Saturday arrested a man on charge of attacking a priest near St. Joseph’s Church at Chunangamveli near Aluva.

Jerry Johny, 38, of Chunangamveli had allegedly thrashed the priest while being in an inebriated state on Friday night, following which a case was registered.

The incident gained attention after a video of the priest being treated in a hospital got viral on social media. It has the priest saying that he was injured in a clash with some youngsters after he confronted them near the church. He had reportedly returned from abroad only recently. The alleged incident took place while he was on his way to meet the local vicar.

He said some of the assailants were drunk, and that things could have gone worse. The priest could be heard saying that he was in the middle of an attempt to defuse an issue that threatened to worsen when someone hurled swear words at him, and he retaliated. He alleged that following the heated exchange, he was hit by a youth injuring him.

Amid reports that the incident was connected to the ongoing row over uniform Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Almaya Munnettam, a laity organisation in the archdiocese, shot it down as baseless.